Several burglaries of Cayman Islands’ churches reported between June and August

From RCIPS

The RCIPS would like to inform the community of a trend where churches have become targets of burglaries in recent weeks. There have been 8 such reports received in the last two months, including the two reported yesterday morning. However, only one report of a church burglary was received in the first five months of this year. Four of these recent incidents have occurred in North Side, East End, and Bodden Town, with the other four taking place in George Town.

In most of these burglaries, the culprits have made off with small, or undetermined, amounts of cash. A man, age 42 of Bodden Town, who is currently on remand pending a further court appearance for a separate burglary charge, has been arrested in connection with one of the burglaries which took place in July, where some electronics were stolen from a church in Bodden Town.

Police have been actively investigating these reports and beat officers have been meeting with churches in their beats to review their security measures. Contact information, including mobile phone numbers, for all beat officers is available on the RCIPS website’s beat pages, athttp://www.rcips.ky/community/.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on any of these burglaries to contact their district police station. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

END

IMAGE: WNEP.com