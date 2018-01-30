January 30, 2018

Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Cayman Brac, 29 January

From RCIPS Jan 30 2018

Just before 5:30PM yesterday, 29 January, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police officers and emergency personnel to a report of a single-motor vehicle collision near Rebecca’s Cave Road in Cayman Brac. The vehicle, a green Toyota Avalon, had left the roadway and overturned. The driver was transported to the Faith Hospital for treatment for serious injuries including internal bleeding. He was later airlifted to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The vehicle involved had been reported stolen from Blackbeard’s Liquor on Gerrard Smith Avenue shortly before the collision. Investigations into the collision and theft are ongoing.

 

