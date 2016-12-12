December 12, 2016

Serious Assault near Eastern Avenue Saturday Morning, 10 December

Around 7:30AM on Saturday morning, 10 December, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police to a report of an attack with a machete at a residence off Eastern Avenue in George Town.   Officers found a man bleeding from multiple lacerations in the yard of the property; the man was transported to hospital by ambulance.  The man is still in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Later that day a man, age 58 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of Assault GBH and taken into police custody. The man is currently on Police Bail.

 

