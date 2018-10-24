From RCIPS Wed 24 Oct 2018

Just before 5:00AM yesterday, 23 October, police and other emergency services were dispatched to a report of an assault GBH that took place on Legend Drive, Cayman Brac. It is believed that a woman used a knife and stabbed a man known to her twice. A struggle ensued during which the man also received injuries to both his hands.

The man was taken to the Faith Memorial Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

The 29-year-old-woman of Cayman Brac was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH. She remains in custody pending further investigations.

This matter is being investigated by police.