Serbia grants Visa exemption to Antigua & Barbuda nationals

From Caribbean 360

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Friday November 9, 2018 – Nationals of Antigua and Barbuda no longer require a visa to visit the southeast European country of Serbia.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador, Sir Ronald Sanders, revealed that the Serbian government’s decision, which was taken in October, was formally communicated to him by the Serbian Embassy in Washington.

He had been negotiating the exemption with his Serbian counterpart, Ambassador Djerdj Matkovic, for over the last nine months. An oral agreement was made by the two countries’ Foreign Ministers during the United Nations General Assembly in September.

But it was only on Wednesday, according to the Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda, that the Serbian Embassy advised that “the Government of the Republic of Serbia at its session on October 25, 2018 adopted the decision on visa exemption for nationals of Antigua and Barbuda”.

In welcoming the decision, Ambassador Sanders noted that Antigua and Barbuda now ties with St Kitts-Nevis at third place in the ranking of the strongest Caribbean passports, giving access to 151 countries and territories worldwide.

