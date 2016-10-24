Senior commercial litigator joins Ogier’s BVI partnership

The second major hire for Ogier in the last two months, the appointment of Nicholas Burkill takes the firm’s global partnership to 52 – with Bertrand Geradin recently joining Ogier’s Luxembourg office as part of an ongoing expansion across Ogier’s eight jurisdictions.

Nick is a Solicitor Advocate and joins Ogier from the London office of an international law firm where he headed the trial department and co-chaired the firm’s Anti-Corruption Practice Group.

He is the founder of the Anti-Fraud Network, a global network of professionals who specialise in recovering the proceeds of fraud, and a former member of the English Civil Procedure Rule Committee and Chancery Court Users Committee. He is a former committee member of the London Solicitors Litigation Association.

Ogier Practice Partner in the BVI, Ray Wearmouth, said: “Nick is a hugely experienced and highly regarded disputes partner, and he is a welcome addition to our BVI and global disputes team.

“In particular, his commercial disputes background – both before the courts and in arbitration – and his track record in asset recovery and in resolving corruption and dishonesty cases –– complement our existing, high calibre team.”

Head of Dispute Resolution in the BVI, Brian Lacy, said: “It is nearly ten years since Nick and I were first against each other in Court and it is wonderful now to be on the same team. Nick’s arrival adds a wealth of expertise to Ogier’s offering on the ground in the BVI.”

Nicholas has been recognised in Chambers UK, Super Lawyers, Legal 500 and International Who’s Who of Asset Recovery Lawyers.

He has represented clients in numerous international disputes, and has substantial experience of freezing and other orders ancillary to fraud disputes, of shareholder disputes and breach of confidence issues, and in the conduct of internal investigations.

Nick also advises clients on anti-corruption programmes in compliance with international standards. He is a frequent speaker on a range of topics arising from his experience.

