Senior Cayman Islands’ education positions confirmed

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – The Ministry of Education is pleased to announce that Ms. Lyneth Monteith has been officially appointed Director of the Department of Education Services and Ms. Cetonya Cacho has been officially appointed Deputy Chief Officer (Education Policy and Planning) in the Ministry of Education after undergoing a successful recruitment process.

Ms. Monteith has been Acting Chief Education Officer since March 2015. Under the new Education Law “Chief Education Officer” has been changed to “Director of the Department of Education Services” and so this is the new title Ms. Monteith will hold.

Ms. Monteith has a wealth of experience in the Government Education System, already serving 35 years before being appointed the new Director. She began as a classroom teacher in 1981 and after 6 years achieved Head of Social Studies at the Cayman Islands Middle School until 1992. She was then a Senior Tutor for 14 years and obtained the position of School Leader for Leading Edge High School (one of the 4 schools split from the original George Hicks High School) from 2006 to 2008. In 2008 she was appointed Acting Campus Manager for the George Hicks Campus and was Deputy Principal of John Gray High School from September 2010 to March 2011 when she became Acting Principal. She was formally appointed Principal of John Gray High School in June 2011 and remained in that post until appointed Acting Chief Education Officer in March 2015.

“The Director of the Department of Education Services’ post is a crucial one in our education system as the post holder leads the operational arm of the Ministry of Education and also collaborates and leads on high level policy development and implementation. This post is one of challenge and opportunity to lead at a time of system change and development,” said Ms. Monteith. “I am ready for this challenge and look forward to the tremendous opportunity that this post brings as the Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services Teams work together to develop a Government Education System of excellence.”

Ms. Cacho has been serving in the Government Education System since 2004 where she also begun as a classroom teacher. In 2008 she was appointed Principal of Bodden Town Primary School and then in 2012 obtained the post of Manager of Initial Teacher Training. She has been acting as Deputy Chief Officer for Education Policy and Planning since March 2014.

“I have always had a passion for education and I was fortunate enough to have my life touched by a number of effective and caring teachers. Their influence as well as my own drive and determination have led me to a career in education,” commented Ms. Cacho. “My professional motto is ‘everything I do is for the benefit of the children I serve.’ These words are a daily reminder of the purpose of my work and help to drive my decisions in the field of education. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to further serve the children of the Cayman Islands through my new position and I look forward to continuing my work with my Ministry of Education colleagues, the Department of Education Services team, all school leaders, teachers, support staff, students and parents as we strive for an education system of excellence in the Cayman Islands.”

Congratulating Ms. Monteith and Ms. Cacho on their appointments, Chief Officer for Education Mr. Christen Suckoo said, “I would like to give my heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Monteith and Ms. Cacho for being successful in obtaining the appointment for these posts. I have had the privilege to work with them both over the last 3 years and I am confident that they will help take the government education system to where it needs to be – a system of excellence where our students can confidently and successfully compete at the global level, both here in Cayman and abroad.”

Mr. Suckoo continued, “Both Ms. Monteith and Ms. Cacho not only worked directly in the Government Education System as teachers and school leaders but they are also former students of the system and so their wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience of the Government Schools will truly be a benefit to ensure that the system is heading in the right direction. I would like to thank them for their many years of service to date and for their willingness to continue to help and develop the education system of the Cayman Islands.”

Ms. Monteith holds a Bachelor’s in Education from Leeds University and a Masters of Arts in Educational Management from Bath University, both in the UK. Ms. Cacho holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Psychology from the University of Miami, a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Southampton in the UK and is currently undertaking doctoral studies in education at the University of Durham, also in the UK.

