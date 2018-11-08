Senior Canadian Trade Commissioner visits Cayman Islands

Chamber CEO Wil Pineau, CCE recently met with Richard York, Senior Trade Commissioner from the High Commission of Canada (based in Jamaica) to discuss ways to promote increased trade relations between Cayman- and Canadian-based companies.

Canada is focusing its trade efforts in the region in four main areas: Clean Technology, Infrastructure development, Education promotion and Information, Communications Technology (ICT).

Canada has allocated $2.6 billion in funding for projects internationally that focus on climate change and adaptation. These funds are managed through the World Bank in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank and the Inter Development Bank.

Plans were discussed to host a roundtable event early in 2019 to showcase Canadian products as well as to promote Canadian schools.

If your business is interested in establishing trade links with Canadian firms, please contact Wil at 743-9122 or send him an email at wil.pineau@caymanchamber.ky