Security screening enhanced at Cayman Islands Owen Roberts International Airport

From The Cayman Islands Airports Authority

Passengers advised to check-in at least 2 hours prior to flight departure

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands: (7 July, 2017) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) will begin implementing new security measures at the Owen Roberts International Airport from Friday 7th July and is advising passengers to check-in for flights at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure.

The new security procedures are in compliance with the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) recent changes to aviation security requirements for flights arriving into the US, which requires closer scrutiny of electronic devices larger than a cell phone.

Travellers will now need to place these items in a separate bin for screening, as is currently the case with laptops.

The TSA policy is designed to enhance passenger and aviation sector safety and is intended reduce the number of bags ultimately requiring manual inspection.

CIAA Chief of Security, Shane Bothwell explained that “while passengers get used to the new system, processing time may be a little slower than normal, especially during peak travel periods such as weekends and holidays. This is why all travellers are encouraged to allow themselves plenty of time prior to their scheduled time of departure. There are no changes to what is permitted in carry-on bags,” he added, “and passengers can be assured that our security team, will be available to help guide them through the screening checkpoints as quickly and efficiently as possible.