Second mintage of silver coin to commemorate Coat of Arms 60th Anniversary

From Celebrate Cayman



GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Just before the festive holidays, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) debuted what would become the fastest selling coin in the Authority’s history: a silver $5 coin to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the conferral of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The coin was produced in collaboration with Celebrate Cayman and sold out within 36 hours of arriving on island.

Due to overwhelming demand, CIMA and Celebrate Cayman have received approval for a second mintage of the coin – an update that will delight those on the waiting list hoping for such news. The stylistic details of the second mintage differ ever so slightly from the first edition, a move to protect the integrity and authenticity of each. The second mintage coin features the thatch rope and “Our Coat of Arms” in gold – these elements were silver in the first mintage.

The coin is available for purchase from CIMA for CI$48.90/US$60.

The one troy ounce of .999 fine silver coin was designed by Celebrate Cayman Committee Project Coordinator Kara Coe and is the second commemorative coin she has designed for the Cayman Islands Government.

The Coat of Arms is depicted on the obverse side of the coin with the 60th Anniversary logo in partial colour on the reverse.

Cabinet granted approval to commission the Scottsdale Mint of Scottsdale, Arizona, to mint 250 of the 60th anniversary coins in early 2018 and the second mintage of 350 in early 2019.

“The popularity of these coins is clear indication of the interest and desire for people to celebrate and commemorate this milestone in a special way,” said Celebrate Cayman Committee Executive Chairman Alfonso Wright. “This second mintage will give even more people the opportunity to purchase a piece of history and be part of the celebrations in this special way”

The conferral of the Coat of Arms was made on 14 May, 1958. To celebrate the 60th anniversary, the Cayman Islands Government launched Celebrate Cayman in May 2018. This two-year national initiative tells the story of both our Coat of Arms and our first Constitution, which was issued almost a year later on 4 July, 1959. The initiative is an important platform for public engagement, education and national pride as the Cayman Islands honours our past and embraces our future.

For further information, contact:

Alfonso Wright

Executive Chairman

Celebrate Cayman

alfonso.wright@gov.ky | +1 345 244 5753



For sales, contact:



Shareene Watler-McField

Administrative Assistant, Currency Division

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority

s.watler@cimoney.com.ky | +1 345 244 1596





