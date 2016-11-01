Second Annual ‘Shark Talk’ returns this November

Following a successful first event in 2015, Shark Talk Cayman is returning for a second year featuring a packed line-up of school talks, documentary screenings and a fundraising banquet with a keynote address from leading ocean conservationist Sylvia Earle. Taking place from Thursday 10 – Saturday 12 November 2016, the three-day event aims to inspire all generations across the community to actively support and participate in ocean conservation.

A joint venture between the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the Kenneth B. Dart Foundation, Shark Talk Cayman is seen as the antithesis of the Discovery Channel’s ‘Shark Week;’ offering informative presentations, documentaries and Q&A sessions around an oft-misunderstood marine animal.

The 2016 event will give hundreds of schoolchildren the opportunity to meet and put their questions to some of the world’s foremost shark experts including Guy Harvey, Dr. Mahmood Shivji, Dr. Bradley Wetherbee and Mr. Jim Abernethy, during two private events held at the Regal Stadium 6 Cinema Camana Bay on Thursday 10 and Friday 11 November.

Shark Talk Cayman will culminate with a fundraising banquet at the new Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa on Saturday 12 November with a much-anticipated keynote address from marine biologist and conservationist Sylvia Earle. One of the most prolific speakers on ocean conservation, Earle is often referred to as ‘Her Deepness’ and has been at the forefront of ocean exploration for more than four decades. She also holds the record for the deepest untethered solo ocean dive at 1,250 feet.

Prior to the banquet, an exclusive screening of Guy Harvey’s newest documentary ‘This is Your Ocean: Sharks 2’ will be shown at Camana Bay Regal Cinema, showcasing Guy’s recent trip to the Bahamas to follow a tiger shark named Emma.

Chris Duggan, director of the Kenneth B. Dart Foundation commented: “We built up great momentum with Shark Talk in 2015 and we want to capitalize on that by continuing to educate the community, particularly young people, about the importance of looking after our oceans and our shark populations. Being able to welcome some of the most pre-eminent shark experts and oceanographers in the world to Grand Cayman for Shark Talk 2016 really helps add colour to our cause and we know that they will be able to provide some fascinating insights into the role that sharks play in the ocean’s ecosystem.”

Guy Harvey, founder of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation added: “We are delighted to be able to share our new documentary in Grand Cayman and hope that we continue to inspire a new generation of ocean conservationists through our school talks and fundraising events.”

Schools interested in participating in Shark Talk can contact Glenda.McTaggart@dartcayman.com. The event is free and open to children from school years 4 +, with age-specific screenings taking place on Thursday 10 and Friday 11 November at the Regal Stadium 6 Cinema Camana Bay. Tickets for the fundraising banquet cost $175 per person, or $1,750 for a table of ten people and includes a Champagne reception and screening of ‘This is Your Ocean: Sharks 2,’ and the formal event and dinner at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa . To purchase tickets, please contact lhgibson@guyharvey.com