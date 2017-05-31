SeaWorld and Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation latest expedition is the most successful yet!

Last month, a team from the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) and Guy Harvey Research Institute (GHRI) at Nova Southeastern University (NSU), in partnership with SeaWorld, recently returned from Isla Mujeres, Mexico, where they caught, tagged and released Shortfin mako sharks. The team successfully outfitted 12 mako sharks with satellite tags, making this the most successful expedition in the six year history of the program. Determining where these sharks travel is key to helping ensure proper management of the species.

Five of these recently tagged sharks will be named in honor of SeaWorld’s five major park cities, with a sixth named after renowned conservationist and director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Jack Hanna.

SeaWorld and the GHOF joined forces in 2016 to highlight the ongoing decline in global shark populations and to help advance research into these apex predators. The cornerstone of this partnership was the opening of the Mako rollercoaster and the expanded Shark Realm at SeaWorld Orlando, which features a hand painted mural by Guy Harvey.

SeaWorld and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Continue Their Shark Conservation Efforts

A team of researchers successfully satellite tagged 12 Shortfin mako sharks

DAVIE, Fla. (May 30, 2017) – In partnership with SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, a team from the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) and Guy Harvey Research Institute (GHRI) at Nova Southeastern University (NSU) recently returned from its latest expedition to Isla Mujeres, Mexico to catch, tag and release Shortfin mako sharks. The team successfully outfitted 12 mako sharks with satellite tags, making this the most successful expedition in the six year history of the program. https://vimeo.com/214904539

The sharks were tagged with Smart Position or Temperature (SPOT) tags that allow researchers to follow the animals in near-real time. Determining where these sharks travel is key to helping ensure proper management of the species.

“The SPOT tags provide critical information about where these sharks travel and the habitat that they utilize,” says world renowned artist and conservationist Guy Harvey. “Understanding where these animals live is the first part to helping conserve this ecologically and economically important species.”

Known for their acrobatic fights and their meat considered as table fare, captured mako sharks are kept by both commercial and recreational fishermen. It is estimated that upwards of 100 million sharks of different species are killed every year, an unsustainable rate for the long lived, slow to reproduce animals.

The mako shark research program is part of an ongoing study by the Guy Harvey Research Institute at NSU to investigate the migration patterns and ecology of large pelagic fish, including Shortfin mako, Tiger and Oceanic whitetip sharks, and Blue and White marlin. The tracks showing their amazing migrations are available to the public at the interactive GHRI website www.GHRItracking.org.

Five of these recently tagged sharks will be named in honor of SeaWorld’s five major park cities – Orlando, Antonio, Diego, Tampa and Williamsburg – with a sixth named after renowned conservationist and director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Jack Hanna.

SeaWorld and the GHOF joined forces in 2016 to highlight the ongoing decline in global shark populations and to help advance research into these apex predators. The cornerstone of this partnership was the opening of the Mako rollercoaster and the expanded Shark Realm at SeaWorld Orlando, which features a hand painted mural by Guy Harvey. Visitors to the Shark Realm can also see videos of the research team in action on the high seas and track the tagged sharks at kiosks throughout the realm.

About Guy Harvey:

Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist and explorer, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea. His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw, but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science. Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Guy returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984. Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Guy has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints. For more information, please visit www.guyharvey.com. Follow Guy on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DrGuyHarvey, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DrGuyHarvey, connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/drguyharvey, and tune in to see Guy’s latest expeditions on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/DrGuyHarvey.

About the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation:

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. The GHOF will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem.

About NSU’s Guy Harvey Research Institute: Established in 1999, the Guy Harvey Research Institute (GHRI) is a collaboration between the renowned marine artist, scientist and explorer, Dr. Guy Harvey, and Nova Southeastern University’s Oceanographic Center. The mission of the GHRI is to provide the scientific information necessary to understand, conserve, and effectively manage the world’s marine fishes and their ecosystems. The GHRI is one of only a handful of private organizations dedicated exclusively to the science-based conservation of marine fish populations and biodiversity. The research, education and outreach activities of the GHRI are supported by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, AFTCO Inc., extramural research grants, philanthropic donations by private businesses and individuals, and NSU. Please visit nova.edu/ocean/ghri/index.html for more information.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment™ is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The company is one of the world’s foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 29,000 animals in need over the last 50 years.

The company owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 50-year history, the company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The company’s theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., a publicly traded company. Visit www.seaworldentertainment.com for more.