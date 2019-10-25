Schedule confirmed for last round of Concacaf Nations League group stage matches

The decisive matches in November will determine the participants for the Finals and the first 12 teams qualified to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

Miami (Thursday, October 24, 2019) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today confirmed the schedule and venues for the third and last round of group stage matches of the 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League. The League A, B and C matches are set to take place during the November FIFA Match Window.

Created to maximize the match dates available within the FIFA international calendar, and as part of a wider strategy to provide more competitive football for all Member Associations, the Concacaf Nations League kicked off in September with the first six days of group stage matches, delivering exciting competition and setting the course for the journey to the Concacaf Nations League Finals and 2021 Gold Cup.

The second round of matches for the new centralized men’s national team competition, that represents a new era of national team football for the Confederation, took place in October, with plenty of action. With victories over Trinidad and Tobago and Martinique, Honduras is the first team to secure a spot in the Nations League Finals and the 2021 Gold Cup. Canada also earned a spot in the Gold Cup, with a 2-0 win over the United States.

After group stage round-robin play, the four League A group winners will advance to the Concacaf Nations League Finals to crown the first-ever competition champion. The Concacaf Nations League Finals will take place in June 2020, at a to be announced venue. Additionally, the group winners from League B and League C will be promoted to League A and B, respectively, while the teams at the bottom of League A and League B will be relegated to League B and C, respectively, for the next edition of the Concacaf Nations League.

The complete schedule, results and standings for the three leagues are available here.

In September 2019, the Confederation confirmed that the 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League group stage will serve as the qualifying pathway for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, for all 41 Member Associations. More details on the qualifying process are available here.