Schedule confirmed for last round of Concacaf Nations League group stage matches

The decisive matches in November will determine the participants for the Finals and the first 12 teams qualified to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup
Miami (Thursday, October 24, 2019) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today confirmed the schedule and venues for the third and last round of group stage matches of the 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League. The League A, B and C matches are set to take place during the November FIFA Match Window.
Created to maximize the match dates available within the FIFA international calendar, and as part of a wider strategy to provide more competitive football for all Member Associations, the Concacaf Nations League kicked off in September with the first six days of group stage matches, delivering exciting competition and setting the course for the journey to the Concacaf Nations League Finals and 2021 Gold Cup.
The second round of matches for the new centralized men’s national team competition, that represents a new era of national team football for the Confederation, took place in October, with plenty of action. With victories over Trinidad and Tobago and Martinique, Honduras is the first team to secure a spot in the Nations League Finals and the 2021 Gold Cup. Canada also earned a spot in the Gold Cup, with a 2-0 win over the United States.
After group stage round-robin play, the four League A group winners will advance to the Concacaf Nations League Finals to crown the first-ever competition champion. The Concacaf Nations League Finals will take place in June 2020, at a to be announced venue. Additionally, the group winners from League B and League C will be promoted to League A and B, respectively, while the teams at the bottom of League A and League B will be relegated to League B and C, respectively, for the next edition of the Concacaf Nations League.
The complete schedule, results and standings for the three leagues are available here.
In September 2019, the Confederation confirmed that the 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League group stage will serve as the qualifying pathway for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, for all 41 Member Associations. More details on the qualifying process are available here.
|2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League November Group Stage
Schedule
*In ET and home team listed first
Thursday, November 14, 2019
(C) 3:00 PM Turks and Caicos Islands vs Sint Maarten – TCIFA
National Academy, Turks and Caicos Islands
(B) 2:00 PM St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada – Warner Park, St. Kitts
and Nevis
(B) 6:00 PM Belize vs French Guiana – Isidoro Beaton Stadium, Belize
(A) 8:00 PM Martinique vs Honduras – Stade Pierre Aliker,
Martinique
(C) 7:00 PM Bahamas vs British Virgin Islands – Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas
(A) 6:30 PM Curacao vs Costa Rica – Stadion Ergilio Hato, Curacao
Friday, November 15, 2019
(B) 2:00 PM St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs Nicaragua – Arnos
Vale Stadium, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
(B) 7:00 PM Antigua and Barbuda vs Jamaica – Sir Vivian Richards
Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda
(A) 7:00 PM USA vs Canada – Exploria Stadium, USA
(B) 7:30 PM Suriname vs Dominica – Andre Kamperveen Stadion,
Suriname
(B) 8:00 PM Guyana vs Aruba – Leonora National Track & Field
Center, Guyana
(A) 9:00 PM Panama vs Mexico – Rommel Fernandez, Panama
Saturday, November 16, 2019
(C) 3:00 PM Saint Martin vs Barbados – Raymond Gordon Ernest
Guishard Technical Center, Anguilla
(B) 6:00 PM St. Lucia vs Dominican Republic – Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia
(C) 7:30 PM Cayman Islands vs US Virgin Islands – Truman Bodden
Sports Complex, Cayman Islands
(C) 8:00 PM Guatemala vs Puerto Rico – Doroteo Guamuch Flores,
Guatemala
(B) 10:00 PM El Salvador vs Montserrat – Estadio Cuscatlan,
El Salvador
Sunday, November 17, 2019
(C) 3:00 PM Bonaire vs Bahamas – Stadion Ergilio Hato, Curacao
(C) 6:00 PM Guadeloupe vs Turks and Caicos Islands – Rene Serge
Nabajoth, Guadeloupe
(B) 7:00 PM Grenada vs Belize – Kirani James Athletic Stadium,
Grenada
(A) 6:00 PM Costa Rica vs Haiti – Estadio Ricardo Saprissa,
Costa Rica
(B) 5:00 PM French Guiana vs St. Kitts and Nevis – Stade du Dr.
Edmard Lama, French Guiana
(A) 8:00 PM Honduras vs Trinidad & Tobago – Estadio Olimpico
Metropolitano, Honduras
Monday, November 18, 2019
(B) 3:00 PM Dominica vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Windsor
Park Sports Stadium, Dominica
(B) 6:00 PM Aruba vs Antigua and Barbuda – Stadion Ergilio Hato,
Curacao
(B) 8:00 PM Jamaica vs Guyana – Montego Bay Sports Complex,
Jamaica
(B) 10:00 PM Nicaragua vs Suriname – Estadio Nacional, Nicaragua
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
(C) 5:00 PM Puerto Rico vs Anguilla – Juan Ramon Loubriel, Puerto
Rico
(C) 7:00 PM US Virgin Islands vs Saint Martin – Bethlehem Soccer
Complex, US Virgin Islands
(B) 5:30 PM El Salvador vs Dominican Republic – Estadio Cuscatlan,
El Salvador
(C) 7:00 PM Barbados vs Cayman Islands – Astro Turf Wildey Stadium, Barbados
(B) 5:30 PM St. Lucia vs Montserrat – Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia
(A) 7:30 PM Cuba vs USA – Truman Bodden Sports Complex, Cayman Islands
(A) 9:30 PM Mexico vs Bermuda – Estadio Nemesio Diez, Mexico
