Scariest Destinations

BY MOEEDUL HUSSAIN From Thrillophilia

A night when you are all alone in the house and hear a voice at the door. As soon as you intend to open the door, the power goes off; all you can see now is pitch black darkness. And as the shimmering light from nowhere finds its way into your room, you realise the person standing at the door is a rotting body without a head!

Even, if now also, you are not scared or can’t realise goosebumps, take a stroll through this list of 50 scary places around the world.

Hashima Island, Japan

The Hill of Crosses, Lithuania

Aokigahara, Japan

Pripyat, Ukraine

Craco, Italy

Poveglia, Italy

Tuol Sleng, Cambodia

Eastern State Penitentiary, Pennsylvania, USA

The Island of the Dolls, Mexico They are not just dolls! They can be found all across the island, they move their hands, they even whispers to each other and also lures the boatman to the island! Sound creepy, right? Yes, the first glance of this island is enough to scare the man out of you! How to reach: Catch a flight to the nearest airport and thereby continue the rest of the journey by road. Hashima Island, Japan Once a bustling coal mine, Hashima Island is now the dwelling of souls and sprits. With zero human intervention, the deserted island has now become a ghost town, where you can hear murmuring and whispering sounds with no one beside you! How to reach: Fly straight to Japan from New Delhi at fares starting at INR 21,625. The Hill of Crosses, Lithuania Less of scary and more of a pilgrimage site, this hill is laced with hundreds and thousands of holy crosses. People from all over the world visit this sacred hill and leaves behind a holy cross to fulfil their wish. However, when it comes to spending a night in this hill, only a handful can dares! How to reach: Catch a flight to the nearest airport and thereby continue the rest of the journey by road. Aokigahara, Japan Usually dense forests excite all of us with their lush and appealing charm. But…don’t get mistaken by the luscious outlook of the Aokigahara Forest in Japan, where you can witness signboards saying- ‘life is precious’, ‘consult the police before you decide to die’ at the entrance. It is the most haunted suicide point in the country with several paranormal activities reported so far! How to reach: Fly straight to Japan from New Delhi at fares starting at INR 21,625. Pripyat, Ukraine Why would someone desert a township with plenty of fun-rides, gymnasiums, auditoriums, galleries and other recreational spots? Well, to find the answer, you need to visit the spooky town of Pripyat in Ukraine; just make sure, you pray to the Gods before entering this ghostly town! How to reach: Catch a flight to the nearest airport and thereby continue the rest of the journey by road. Craco, Italy The last humanly activities reported in this village were in 1963, when the locales were transferred to some other vicinity. Since then no one has decided to turn up to this hamlet as it is considered to be cursed with evil souls and paranormal activities. How to reach: Catch a flight to the nearest airport and thereby continue the rest of the journey by road. Sedlec Ossuary, Czech Republic On the very first look of this ossuary, you might not find anything unnatural! But hold on…take another look of your surroundings! Now don’t say that all the chandeliers, garlands in the room or the coats of arms are actually carved out from human bones and skeletons. Do you still want to visit this ossuary? How to reach: Catch a flight to the nearest airport and thereby continue the rest of the journey by road. Poveglia, Italy A disguised island in Greece, Poveglia is an island where you can find bones and skulls with the waves crashing against the shores or might find your boat getting stuck into a pile of human bones. The once a dumping ground of the plague victims, there has been an array of paranormal activities

reported in this island; it also includes the death of a psychic doctor who was choked to death by unnatural forces! How to reach: Catch a flight to the nearest airport and thereby continue the rest of the journey by road. Tuol Sleng, Cambodia A school turned into prison, Tuol Sleng in Cmabodia ended up being a genocide ground! Claiming almost 14,000 lives of the inmates; most of which were brutally tortured to death, it is now one of the haunted places in Cambodia. You can visit this prison during the daytime, but spending a night; you have to think twice on this! How to reach: Catch a flight to the nearest airport and thereby continue the rest of the journey by road. Eastern State Penitentiary, Pennsylvania, USA Most of us might not be aware of the ‘Pennsylvania System’! Well, to explain it, it was a system wherein the prisoners were dumped into solitude and at times, they were left to die in such tragic circumstances. Introduced in 1829 in Philadelphia in the Eastern State Penitentiary prison, the aftermath of this horrific practice has led to several spine-chilling paranormal activities in this prison.How to reach: Catch a flight to the USA from New Delhi at fares starting from just INR 39,388.

