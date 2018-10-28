Saxon and Cambridge Mobile Telematics partner to launch Cayman Islands’ safest driver contest and mobile app

Contest aims to reduce unsafe and distracted driving behaviors and increase safety

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The start of the holiday season in Grand Cayman usually coincides with an increase in road accidents. To raise awareness of risky driving behaviors and improve road safety, Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) and Saxon have partnered to launch Cayman’s Safest Driver contest.

While a number of initiatives and campaigns have been launched to promote safe driving on the island, this is the first driving contest. Saxon’s goal for the competition is to raise awareness of risky driving behaviors and produce behavioral improvements for safer roads. The contest begins Friday, Oct. 26 and is open to all residents of Grand Cayman. Participants are eligible to win cash prizes for safe and undistracted driving.

“At Saxon, we’re the home of smart insurance and smart ideas,” said Marketing Manager Crystal Gomez of Saxon. “This contest allows us to reward drivers for safe driving habits and aims to shed light on an increasing problem in the Cayman Islands. This is just the start of a few initiatives we plan to unveil over the next year and we are proud to be leading the way in using technology and telematics to promote safe driving.”

The least distracted drivers will be awarded prizes valued over $1,000 every two weeks, while the grand prize winner will take home $6,000. Saxon will also contribute $1 for every app download so the public’s participation will determine the overall cash prize.

To sign up, users download the Cayman’s Safest Driver app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. After registering, participants’ driving behaviors, such as hard braking, acceleration and distraction are monitored, scored and ranked on leaderboards. Participants will compete across a number of leaderboards, including: least distracted, best overall by district, best overall in the competition, and friends vs. friends.

In the app, users can invite friends and check their trends, badges, driving tips and leaderboard positions.

“Safe driving contests are a unique opportunity to incentivize residents to pay attention to their driving habits, recognize areas for improvement, and ultimately make their own roads safer,” said Katherine Wellman, vice president of product at Cambridge Mobile Telematics. “We’re excited to see the results of this contest and how driving behavior improves across the Cayman Islands.”

Cayman Islands’ Safest Driver Contest runs until Friday, Dec. 7.

About Saxon

Saxon Insurance is a Class A licensed Insuretech firm providing auto, residential and commercial property, home contents, business contents, and liability insurance in the Cayman Islands. Saxon works with the world’s largest insurers and brokers, including Lloyds of London and Lockton, and has been acclaimed in the international insurance market for outstanding service. The firm has been recognized for innovation with the 2017 Celent Model Insurer Award for Operational Excellence in IT Management and the 2014 Celent Award for Legacy and Eco-System Transformation. Saxon, the only wholly Caymanian-owned insurance company in its market, is also a leading pensions provider, serving more than 14,500 individual account holders through Saxon Pension Services.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) makes roads and drivers safer around the world. Founded In 2010 by two MIT professors and experienced entrepreneurs, CMT pioneered telematics for behavior-based insurance (BBI) and deployed the first solution to provide both traditional vehicle-centric UBI and BBI. With over 35 customers in 20 countries, CMT has a proven record of changing driver behavior: an average reduction of 35 percent in phone distraction, 20 percent in hard braking, and 20 percent in at-risk speeding all within less than 30 days of using the program. For more information, please visit cmtelematics.com and follow us on Twitter @cmtelematics.