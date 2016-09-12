Save Cayman [Islands]: Greater George Town Hope Spot designation

Local environmental advocacy group Save Cayman announced Friday the awarding of the Greater George Town Harbour area as one of 14 new global Hope Spots.

The news was announced at the IUCN World Conservation Congress and quickly snapped up by social media.

The group was surprised to learn about the other applications submitted and wish to express their gratitude.

“It is a victory for the thousands of people who have been fighting to protect the reef from significant damage. Their voices have not just been heard locally, but have now been strongly backed by the international community. We now hope government can see how important our environment is to our people and those who visit our shores.”

Mrs. Laura Jackson Ebanks also submitted a nomination after hearing her 79 year old parents’ views on the proposed CBF.

“I knew I had to do something which is why I nominated it as a Hope Spot. They are convinced this will be the destruction of Grand Cayman if it is allowed to proceed.”

“We all have a duty and responsibility to future generations,” she added. “As a mother and grandmother I do believe that!”

The group announced it will soon be hosting a social open to the public to talk more about the award. The group also intends to announce changes in administration and announce a new paid conservation internship initiative open to 18-25 year old Caymanians volunteers are currently working on.

“We invite all members of the public to attend. It is important for members of the community to come together, ask questions, and discuss ideas that can lead to better management of our resources whilst achieving developmental goals.”

Any person can nominate a Hope Spot via an in-depth application that details the area and threats to the area

STATEMENT TO MISSION BLUE

“We are proud that George Town harbour has been selected as one of 14 new global Hope Spots. It proves that our coral reefs are not just of ecological, social, and economic value locally, but globally.

We are proud of our ecological heritage which helped to create the society we are today. The GTH is where the Balboa lays with the memories of those loved ones lost by many in our community. The GTH is one of our portals to the world, by which people and goods come to our shores. For decades, the GTH has been where many people locally and from all around the world are introduced to the beauty of the underwater world. However, unrestricted development threatens the fragile balance of not just these reefs, but the reefs around the island.

We hope that this acknowledgement by the scientific community of the unique value held by these reefs will encourage government to reassess the development of our harbour and that we can all work together to find solutions to make a world class, ecologically friendly port whilst preserving these precious resources.”

See also: https://www.mission-blue.org/2016/09/hope-spot-nominations-open-to-the-public/