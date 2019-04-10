April 10, 2019

Same-sex marriage – Cayman Islands Appeal Court grants stay

The Court of Appeal agreed today (Wednesday 10th ) to delay implementation of last month’s historic judgment by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie legalising same-sex marriage.

The Judges agreed the government’s case is arguable.

Sir John Goldring, President of the Court of Appeal, said the court accepted the point raised by Reshma Sharma on behalf of the Cayman Islands Attorney General that it risked creating a legal anomaly if same-sex couples were allowed to marry and the Chief Justice's decision was later overturned on appeal.

