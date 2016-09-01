Sagicor gives boost to Cayman Islands Cancer Society operations

Sagicor Life Cayman Islands has given The Cancer Society a boost that will see improved programmes and services being provided to the wider community. A donation of US$1437.50 was presented to the organization recently to support the entity’s free community cancer education programs.

Norman Wilson Branch Manager Sagicor Life Cayman Islands believes the organization has been doing great work and is pleased with the support the company continues to give towards assisting the realization of their goals. “The Cancer Society has a history of outstanding work in the community to improve the management and treatment of Cancer. Their activities are aimed at improving the lives of the Cayman population and we support this mandate.”

Jennifer Weber Operations Manager Cancer Society of the Cayman Islands is pleased with the support from Sagicor. “Early detection and awareness are keys to the work we do in the community so we do many free presentations throughout the year. When we provide members of the community with free brochures, and other educational materials, they all cost money and impact our budget. It’s a big help to have Sagicor provide this donation which will allow us to order some new presentation items which will help us bring awareness and early detection message to the people,” she explained.

The work of the Organization impacts many lives and Ms. Weber says her organization has done significant work since being established. “The Cancer Society purchased the first digital mammogram in the Caribbean and gave it to the HAS so any woman who has had a mammogram there in the last 6 years has benefitted. The Cancer Society raised funds and created a new state of the art Chemotherapy Unit as a gift to the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority for the benefit of everyone in the community.”

She went on to explain, “Since the unit opened, more people have been able to stay “home” in Cayman to receive their treatments surrounded by the people who love them. We have provided hospital equipment such as wheelchairs, beds and walkers to members of the community who need them in addition to the cancer patients we exist to serve.”

The Cancer Society also provides five kinds of charity voucher cancer screenings year round. Free presentations, helping to raise awareness of cancer issues, are ongoing. The Cancer Society also provides assistance to people diagnosed with cancer who are in need of financial assistance. The entity currently helps approximately 150 persons.

The organization has been providing hope, support and awareness for over 20 years.