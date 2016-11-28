Rural women benefit from ECLAC sensitization seminar on gender-based violence

Women in rural communities in Trinidad and Tobago benefitted from a sensitization seminar on gender-based violence, held in recognition of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, celebrated each year on 25 November.

Organized jointly by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Subregional Headquarters for the Caribbean and Grassroots Organisations Operating Together in Sisterhood in Trinidad and Tobago (GROOTS T&T), with collaboration from the TOCO Foundation, the seminar entitled “Breaking the silence on violence against rural women and girls” was held in Guayaguayare, Trinidad and Tobago last Friday.

Violence against women and girls is a manifestation of historically unequal power relations between men and women, which have led to domination over and discrimination against women by men/partners and to the prevention of their full advancement and enjoyment of all human rights throughout their lives.

According to UN Women, 35% of women and girls globally experience some form of physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, including from intimate partners. In the Caribbean, research suggests that over one third of the region’s women report incidents of intimate or sexual violence, and that one in three women in the region will experience domestic violence during their lifetime. Research also points to the fact that every one of the Caribbean islands has a sexual violence rate that is higher than the world average. Thus, while all of the English-speaking countries in the Caribbean have enacted domestic violence legislation, challenges certainly remain.

The Guayaguayare event provided the opportunity for ECLAC Caribbean and other members of the United Nations system in Trinidad and Tobago to listen to the concerns of rural women and girls on the challenges they face in fully exercising and enjoying the full spectrum of their human rights. The seminar presented different aspects of domestic violence against women and girls, as well as other forms of violence against them, and featured presentations from various stakeholders at the United Nations, Government, community and local levels.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women recalls the assassination of the three Mirabal sisters, political activists in the Dominican Republic, on orders of the Dominican ruler Rafael Trujillo. Since 1999, it has been recognised as a United Nations Day.

IMAGE: Staff of ECLAC Caribbean joined local NGOs and representatives from rural communities for the sensitization seminar in Guayaguayare, Trinidad and Tobago on Friday 25 November 2016.