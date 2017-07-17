Rugby: Bermuda in semi-finals [after beating Cayman Islands]

From Royal Gazette

2017 RAN U19 Championship

Bermuda Under-19s got off to a strong start in the Rugby America’s North Championship in Miami on Saturday, beating Cayman Islands 15-10.

Tries from Alex Doyling and Mikel Dill, and a penalty and conversion by Jaymin Hodgkins set-up a semi-final against USA Rugby South A tomorrow.

The Americans defeated Jamaica 47-0 in their quarter-final, with the final and third-fourth place match taking place on Saturday.

