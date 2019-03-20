RUBiS Cayman Islands launches RUBiS Top Student 2019 awards program

RUBiS Cayman Islands launched the RUBiS Top Student 2019 awards program this week opening the submission period for the program which aims to recognise, reward and motivate children with a financial grant to pursue their passions.

The contest is open to students aged 7-12 in the Cayman Islands who demonstrate enthusiasm towards activities they are passionate about such as; fine arts, performing arts, sports, STEM activities or academic achievement.

With $15,000 worth of prizes up for grabs RUBiS Top Student entries will be assessed by two independent judging panels who will select 10 finalists. Nine finalists will receive a financial grant of $1,000 each, and one lucky finalist will be selected to win the grand prize of $5,000.

Speaking about the launch of the RUBiS Top Student contest, Mr Jermaine Sharpe, Head of Marketing and Sales, RUBiS Cayman Islands said;

“RUBiS understands the best way to encourage the youth of Cayman Islands is to provide a financial grant which would assist young people with the necessary tools they need to further pursue and develop their passions.

A RUBiS Top Student is someone who exhibits drive, determination, dedication and enthusiasm for their chosen passion – whether it’s football, ballet, tennis, chess, painting or playing an instrument.

We understand that there are many educational grants available in the Cayman Islands but these are usually reserved for older children who are in high school or looking to move onto third level education. We feel that the 7-12 age group is just as important as this is a time that children are starting to develop long term interests.

Every day we see parents pulling into our service stations as they drive their children around to all their various activities. It’s a tough job for these parents and if we can help make life a little easier for them with a financial grant towards their children’s activities, we are pleased to do so,” Mr Sharpe said.

The contest opened 19 March 2019 and applications can be submitted until 5pm on 12 April 2019. One of the grants will be designated for a special needs student who participates.

In its third edition, the biennial contest was first launched by RUBiS Cayman Islands in 2015 and to date has donated over $42,000 in financial grants to over 30 students in the Cayman Islands.

Students, with their parents or legal guardian’s permission, can enter by completing an online application and submitting a video showcasing the entrant’s skill and talent in the area of submission onwww.rubiscaymanislands.com

IMAGES

Photo Caption 1: 2017 Grand Prize Winner Xhailecia Grayson from Wesleyan Christian Academy pictured with her awards.

Photo Caption 2: Deputy Governor Franz Manderson congratulates 2017 RUBiS Top Student Grand Prize Winner Xhailecia Grayson from Wesleyan Christian Academy

Additional information

· The 2019 RUBIS Top Student contest will begin on Monday 18 March and will end on Wednesday 12 June.

· The application deadline is April 12th 2019

· 10 finalists will be chosen with 9 finalists being awarded $1,000 and the grand finalists being awarded $5,000.

· Entrants who are successful in passing round 1 of the contest will be contacted on April 18th – April 19th and will be required to submit additional documentation

· The round 2 submission deadline will be on May 3rd 2019

· The finalist judging process will take place from May 28th – May 29th

· The grand prize winner will be announced at the RUBIS top student prize presentation on June 12th which will conclude the 10 week campaign.



