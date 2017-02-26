RSM wins Cayman Islands Pirates Week Charity Golf Tournament

George Town, Grand Cayman, 24th February, 2017 – The Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic went off without a hitch on Friday 17th February with dozens of golf lovers teeing up to help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman (ADACI).

Although due to inclement weather the event had been postponed from its original date of 28th October last year, 11 corporate teams showed up in full force at the North Sound Golf Club.

“We truly appreciate all those who were able to participate in this event, the weather could not have been better this time around and the scores were there to show it. We would like to offer a sincere ‘thank you’ to the Pirates Week Festival Office for allowing us to host its Charity Golf Classic at the North Sound Gold Club,” stated Erick Fowler, North Sound Golf Club’s Golf Assistant.

Winning four tickets on Cayman Airways, Team RSM led the tournament with a score of 50.5 just over Team Butterfield’s 50.8 score. Team Queensgate landed third place with a score of 54.0.

“Congratulations to the RSM team of Greg O’Driscoll, Michael O’Connor, Simon Thomas and Alex Bodden for winning the event. We look forward to hosting this event in the future and harbouring a long-standing relationship with the Pirates Week Festival for many years to come,” added Mr. Fowler.

“We cannot thank our sponsors and corporate teams enough for their support and we look forward to more great partnerships and events like this one, “said Melanie McField Pirates Week Festival Director.

The Platinum Sponsor of the Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic is Cable & Wireless Business. Head of Marketing, Julie Hutton commented, “C&W Business was happy to support the Pirates Week festival and charity golf day. The festival is an important event for Cayman residents and tourists alike, while the golf day offered the opportunity to raise money for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands, a very worthwhile charity.”

A portion of funds raised will benefit Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands (ADACI). “Funds received will go towards providing support for persons with dementia, and assisting persons seeking an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s,” said ADACI Chairperson, Dorothy Davis.

The Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic was sponsored by Cable & Wireless Business, Home Gas, Dart, Bacardi, Red Stripe, Hurley’s Supermarket, North Sound Golf Club, CEL Distributors, Savage Consulting and Cayman Airways.

Photo Captions:

1. Team RSM (left to right) Simon Thomas, Alex Bodden, Greg O’Driscoll and Michael O’Connor

2. Executive Director Melanie McField (fourth from left) with Pirates Week and ADACI team members

3. Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks with ADACI volunteers

Other winners are as follows:

Nitti Howe – Longest drive over all

Nitti Howe – Closest to the pin, hole #1

Greg O’Driscoll – Closest to the pin, hole #5

Tim Courtis – Closest to the pin, hole #9

Rich Pooley – Closest to the pin, hole #11

Mick Whitworth – Closest to the pin, hole #13