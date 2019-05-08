Royal’s new baby

The first photos of Harry and Meghan’s new baby are finally here [UPDATE: Names]

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son.

Well, the wait is finally over.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have put us out of our misery and revealed their newborn baby to the world.

The baby boy was born at 5:26 a.m. on June 6, 2019. The new royal bundle of joy weighed 7lbs 3oz at the time of his birth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their new son held a photocall at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England, two days after the birth.

The new royal baby.

Meghan told a BBC News reporter that being a new mum is “magic.” “I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” she said.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” Meghan added.

“Wonder who he gets that from,” Harry quipped.

Per a Royal Family announcement, mother and baby are doing well.

UPDATE: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.