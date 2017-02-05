Royal Canadian Legion members visit Cayman Islands

Members of the Cayman Islands Veterans Association (CIVA) hosted 56 Canadian veterans and spouses for a day’s visit to Grand Cayman. The highlight included participating in an Act of Remembrance ceremony at the Elmslie Memorial Church, Wednesday, 1 February 2017.

CIVA Vice President, Mr. Andrew McLaughlin warmly welcomed the visitors and Elmslie Memorial Church Pastor, Rev. Dr. Derik Davidson led the prayer.

The Remembrance ceremony included a Bidding Prayer by the Canadian Legion’s Dominion President, Mr. Dave Flannigan, as well as wreath-laying at the cenotaph in the church grounds. Mr. Flannigan laid a wreath on behalf of the visitors, assisted by the Legion’s Newfoundland and Labrador Command past president, Mr. Ross T. Petten.

Laying the wreath on behalf of CIVA was Secretary Mr. Graham Walker, assisted by CIVA member Mr. Loxley Banks.

Local trumpeter Mr. Humberto Scanio sounded the Last Post and the whole gathering observed a minute’s silence in memory of fallen veterans the world over.

The visitors, who arrived on the Carnival Equinox cruise ship, enjoyed the warm welcome and fellowship with their Caymanian associates and then departed on a bus tour of Grand Cayman, which included a visit to the Cayman Turtle Centre, Seven Mile Beach and the Tortuga Rum Factory.

Mr. Flannigan said the legion has 300,000 members across Canada comprising veterans and legion, associate and affiliate members from Newfoundland to British Columbia.

The legion provides the CIVA with the poppies that are used during the fund-raising drive annually before Remembrance Day.

Visiting Royal Canadian Legion’s Dominion President, Mr. Dave Flannigan lays a wreath at the Elmslie Memorial Church Cenotaph during an Act of Remembrance organised by the Cayman Islands Veterans Association Wednesday, 1 February 2017.

Cayman Islands Veterans Association Secretary Mr. Graham Walker lays a wreath at the Elmslie Memorial Church Cenotaph during the Act of Remembrance that was held jointly with visiting Royal Canadian Legion members.

CIVA Vice President Andrew McLaughlin greets visiting Royal Canadian Legion’s Dominion President Dave Flannigan.

