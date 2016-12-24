Route 11 potato chips recall

From Foster’s Food Fair

Foster’s Food Fair – IGA would like to announce a voluntary recall by Route 11 Potato Chips, due to the seasoning potentially being contaminated by salmonella.

According to the FDA, food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Anyone who has consumed any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen. Salmonella is a microscopic organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

Consumers can identify the recalled potato chips by their “Best By Date”:

Only our Bay Market location carries the Route 11 Chip affected by this recall; and the affected products have been pulled from the shelves to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers.

We encourage all customers who have purchased any affected product from any of our Bay Market location to check both the “Best By” dates and lot codes, and to return affected product for a full refund. Please discontinue consumption. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out by email (info@fosters-iga.com) or by phone (345-945-3663).