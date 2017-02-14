Rotary Club of Grand Cayman invited to cutting ribbon ceremony in the Guatemala Literacy Project [GLP]

Past Presidents Chris Johnson and Derek Haines of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman (RCGC) were late arrivals for the GLP this year but joined Directors and staff from the Cooperative for Education (CoEd), together with fellow Rotarians from the USA and Canada in Antigua City in time to celebrate the inauguration of a new Educational Center on the 10th February.

Since 1996, CoEd has worked to break the cycle of poverty in Guatemala through education. A nonprofit organization based in Cincinnati and Guatemala City, CoEd provides sustainable educational resources, training, scholarships and opportunities to indigenous Mayan schoolchildren in Guatemala’s Central and Western Highlands. In 1997, CoEd began working with Rotary International (RI) in what is now called the GLP and this year celebrates the 20th anniversary of that partnership.

CoEd and RI have worked in over 300 communities to empower students and teachers to accomplish this mission. Since its humble beginnings over 20 years ago, the textbook program has expanded to 193 schools in 14 of Guatemala’s 22 departments. The GLP has significantly increased its geographic and programmatic reach. Today, CoEd is recognized as one of the leading development nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Guatemala.

Over 25 RCGC members, including 8 Past Presidents and the current President, have been involved with the project for the past 10 years and last year were accompanied by H.E. the Governor and Honourary Rotarian Helen Kilpatrick.

Besides supporting the programme physically and financially, the RCGC has provided funds for sporting equipment and have sponsored a school. Over the years, Cayman attendees have provided the funds for computers, books and even a toilet block at one school. Additionally, some of the members sponsor students in the scholarship programme and PPs Chris and Derek caught up with theirs on Saturday 11th together with volunteer Gabriella (Gaby) Amado. Gaby is from Guatemala and over the years has been a tremendous help to the GLP and, in particular, to the Cayman attendees with whom a great friendship has developed.

PP Derek gave a short speech in which he congratulated the Directors and CoEd for their vision and energy in continuing with such a successful programme that continues to enrich the lives of children and in making the dream of an educational center become a reality. He also passed on greetings from H.E. the Governor and RCGC President Katherine Tatum. PP Chris then joined Derek in presenting a plaque to the Center to commemorate the occasion.

Rotary Grand Cayman is the first service club in Grand Cayman and received its charter in January 1966. It has almost 100 members and meets at the Westin Hotel on Thursday lunchtimes.

Learn more about the Cooperative for Education at www.cooperativeforeducation.org.

IMAGES: (supplied)

In front of the Cayman flag with Chris Johnson, Gabriella (Gaby) Amado and Derek Haines

Ribbon cutting – with Chris Johnson and Derek Haines centre with fellow Rotarians and dignitaries

Co-founders of the GLP Jeff (between Derek and Chris) and Joe Berninger with Director Howard Lobb at right.