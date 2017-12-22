Robbery near Cayman Islands Public Beach Wednesday (21) night

From RCIPS

Police received a report yesterday of a robbery the night before, south of Public Beach in West Bay. A man visiting the island was on the beach with a companion around 10:30PM that evening, Wednesday, 20 December, when two masked young men approached them carrying a machete and a bat and demanded his valuables, including his phone. The man negotiated with the culprits to allow him to obtain cash from his room in exchange for the phone. The culprits allowed the man to return to his accommodation to retrieve a quantity of cash; they then returned his phone to him before running away along the beach headed north.

The culprits were described to be very young, most probably in their teens, and wearing all black.

Police are increasing patrols and other policing response along the beach, and are requesting that any suspicious activity be reported to 9-1-1.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.