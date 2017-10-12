From RCIPS

UPDATE: Update on Robbery at Grand Harbour Early This Morning, Thursday, 12 October

As the investigation into this incident progresses this morning, it remains unclear whether any shots were fired during the robbery at Grand Harbour early this morning, and whether the injury received was as a result of being struck from behind, or possibly from a gunshot.

In the course of the morning a second victim in the robbery has indicated that he also sustained a minor injury during the incident.

CCTV footage, along with witness statements, are being reviewed as part of the investigation. Given developments this morning, detectives are now working on the basis that shots may have been fired.

Detectives continue to ask that anyone with any information please call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Shortly after 1AM on Thursday 12 October, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a robbery at Salty’s bar in Grand Harbour. Five people were seated in the area outside the bar, after it had closed, when they were approached by three hooded men, at least two of whom were in possession of a handgun. The three men proceeded to rob the group, during which one of the group, a man, received a head injury. The suspects escaped on foot heading east with a quantity of cash and personal belongings. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The suspects are described as tall, dark-skinned males of thin but muscular build.

The investigation suggests that no shots were fired in the incident.

The entire incident is under police investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to callGeorge Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.