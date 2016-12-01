Road closures for Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon – Sunday – 4th December, 2016

Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon – Sunday – 4 th December, 2016

The Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon will be taking place this weekend, earlySunday, 4 December, and there will be several road closures along its route (detailed below and in the accompanying map). We ask that motorists and pedestrians familiarize themselves with the route and closures, and be mindful of the safety of participants and spectators. Police will be on hand to direct local traffic along the route (residents only).

The following closures will begin as early as 2:00AM (concluding at 11AM):

· Westbound left lane closed from South Sound Road along Shamrock Road to roundabout at Prospect Point along East-West Arterial. Traffic reduced to single right lane;

· End of South Sound Road/Junction Shamrock Road closed; Road open into Grand Harbour and to Crewe Road.

The following junctions will be closed from 4:30AM – 11:00AM:

· George Town Clock (Edward and 4th Street)

· Fort Street & Harbour Drive

· Edward Street and Cardinal Street – traffic redirected onto Main Street and Shedden Road (no access to Edward Street)

· Anderson Square (Main Street and Shedden Road)

· Government Admin by roundabout (Elgin Avenue – Hospital Road)

· Junction of South Sound & Walkers Road

· South Church Street & Goring Avenue

· Walkers Road/Hinds Way/Academy Way

· Aspiration Drive and Hinds Way

· Junction of Old Crewe Road and South Sound

· Prospect Point Road Closed