From RCIPS

On Saturday, 27 April, all of Sparky Drive in George Town will be closed, in order to facilitate the Cayman Carnival Batabano Event called J’ouvert Locale. These road closures will be in place from 3:00AM until 5:30AM and then again at 8AM until 9AM. The RCIPS is asking that motorists and non-participants avoid this area during the time of the closures.