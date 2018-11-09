In order to facilitate the Cayman Islands National Museum and Cayman Airways’ anniversary event on Thursday, 15 November, a section of Goring Avenue, just east of South Church Street, will be closed from 4:30PM to 9:00PM.

The same section of the road will be closed again on Saturday, 17 November, between 7:00AM and 4:00PM to facilitate the opening of the anniversary exhibits.

Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution During PAWS on Wheels Fundraiser, Sunday, 11 November

On Sunday, 11 November, PAWS is hosting their annual PAWS on Wheels fundraiser, which begins at 7:00AM. The participants will leave from the Lighthouse Restaurant on Bodden Town Road, and travel the East End Loop: east along Sea View Road, north on Austin Conolly Drive, west along the Queens Highway and Old Robin Road, and then south on Frank Sound Road back to the Lighthouse Restaurant. No roads will be closed, however, motorists traveling in these areas on Sunday morning are advised to exercise caution.