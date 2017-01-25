From RCIPS

Wed 25 Jan

Please be advised that, due to a change in weather conditions, all road closures in central George Town were discontinued this morning.

Tue 24 Jan

Due to the weather, there is debris on Harbor Drive this morning causing road blockages. It is highly recommended that motorists do not use the waterfront to reach central GT. However, routes exiting central GT are still open.

Specifically, Shedden is blocked from Elgin Ave to the waterfront

Only a right turn is allowed off Mary Street at North Church Street

Only a right turn is allowed from Boiler’s Road at waterfront

Only a right turn is allowed from 4th street at waterfront

These closures are in place until further notice.