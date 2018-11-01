Ride safe to the Cayman Islands Waterfront Sound Invasion

Bringing road safety to the forefront of the up and coming Waterfront Sound Invasion Street Dance during Pirates Week, Monster Media and the Public Transportation Unit have partnered to provide a complimentary bus service to and from the George Town depot on Friday November 9, 2018.

The event will feature international artists; The King of The Dancehall Beenie Man with his full Band, Soca Superstar Bunji Garlin, a line-up of Cayman DJs and artists as well as appearances from Saturday Nights’ Soca stars Kerwin Du Bois and Nailah Blackman.

“When planning this event providing an option of safe and reliable transportation for the attendees was important to us.” Kenny Rankin of Monster Media stated, “Pirates Week is a busy time across the Island with more cars on the road and a lot of festivities going on.” He continued, “by offering this service we hope that it helps to reduce some of the congestion and parking limitations in George Town and more importantly deters any attendees from drinking and driving.”

The service begins at 7:00pm inbound to George Town and will conclude with the last buses departing the George Town depot to the districts at 3:00am, with the schedule rotation every 30 minutes throughout the evening. Event patrons using the buses will show their Waterfront Sound Invasion ticket and or wristband for the complimentary service, non-ticket holders can use the service at the regular fare.

Decals will be placed on the buses to identify the participation of the vehicle, which is made possible with the support of G.T Motors KIA and Paramount Carpet. The routes serviced will be the Eastern Districts, West Bay, George Town and the hotels along Seven Mile Beach/West Bay Road. For full information on the Ride Safe Initiative, terms and conditions, mapped routes and time tables, visit thisismonster.com