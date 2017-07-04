Ricoh Arena court battle JR2 – everything you need to know

From Coventry Telegraph

Coventry City’s owners are taking the council to court over the Ricoh Arena again – leaving many supporters with more questions than answers.

How long will the court case last? Why is it being pursued? Who is actually taking the action? What happens if Sisu win? What happens if they lose?

Here are the answers to some of the frequently answered questions around the case.

When and where will the court case start?

The first hearing will be held on Friday, July 14 at Birmingham High Court.

What is the July 14 hearing for?

The court hearing will allow a judge to hear an application from Sisu’s lawyers for a judicial review to challenge the terms of the 2014 sale of Coventry City Council’s share in the Ricoh Arena to Wasps.

Who is involved in the court case?

Coventry City FC companies Otium Entertainment and Sky Blue Sports and Leisure are seeking permission for the judicial review and they have been joined in the application by Sisu-related Cayman Islands-based firm Arvo.

All three companies are ultimately owned by London hedge fund Sisu.

Coventry City Council is the defendant.

Wasps and the Alan Edward Higgs Charity, which also sold its half share of the Ricoh Arena to Wasps in 2014, are named as “interested parties” in the action by Sisu’s lawyers.

IMAGE: Birmingham High Court

For more on this story go to: http://www.coventrytelegraph.net/news/coventry-news/coventry-city-ricoh-arena-court-13270204