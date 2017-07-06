July 6, 2017

RFA Mounts Bay visit to Cayman Islands Fri (7)

July 6, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

RFA Mounts Bay Visit

:                               His Excellency, Acting Governor Franz Manderson                                        

WHAT:                             The visit by the RFA Mounts Bay will include various training exercises, technical support, a ground clearance project and the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise.

WHEN & WHERE:        Friday, 7 July 2017

  • A joint exercise between the RCIPS Air Operations Unit and the flight crew of the RFA Mounts Bay will take place at the General Aviation Terminal

o   A flyover will happen at 9 a.m.

  • Military personnel will conduct training exercises on the new with CIFS at the , George Town cruise port

o   Starting at 11 a.m.

  • A military exercise will follow at Governor’s Beach to test the Royal Navy’s disaster recovery response with the unloading of heavy equipment and supplies
  • In the afternoon the ground clearance project will take place at Northward prison

o   military personnel will use equipment to clear vegetation away at the Northward prison to improve security

 

Participants:                  The Governor’s Office, Minister for Financial Services & Home Affairs Tara Rivers, Commanding Officer, & officers of the RFA Mounts Bay, Chief Fire Officer David Hails & officers with the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service and other government leaders

 END

IMAGE: Royal Navy RFA Mounts Bay

 

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iLocal News, iWorld News, News, Publisher's Choice Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*