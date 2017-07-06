RFA Mounts Bay visit to Cayman Islands Fri (7)

RFA Mounts Bay Visit

WHO: His Excellency, Acting Governor Franz Manderson



WHAT: The visit by the RFA Mounts Bay will include various training exercises, technical support, a ground clearance project and the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise.



WHEN & WHERE: Friday, 7 July 2017

A joint exercise between the RCIPS Air Operations Unit and the flight crew of the RFA Mounts Bay will take place at the General Aviation Terminal

o A flyover will happen at 9 a.m.

Military personnel will conduct training exercises on the new RHIB with CIFS at the South Terminal, George Town cruise port

o Starting at 11 a.m.

A military exercise will follow at Governor’s Beach to test the Royal Navy’s disaster recovery response with the unloading of heavy equipment and supplies

In the afternoon the ground clearance project will take place at Northward prison

o military personnel will use equipment to clear vegetation away at the Northward prison to improve security

Participants: The Governor’s Office, Minister for Financial Services & Home Affairs Tara Rivers, Commanding Officer, Captain Christopher Clarke & officers of the RFA Mounts Bay, Chief Fire Officer David Hails & officers with the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service and other government leaders

