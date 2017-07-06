RFA Mounts Bay visit to Cayman Islands Fri (7)

WHO: His Excellency, Acting Governor Franz Manderson
WHAT: The visit by the RFA Mounts Bay will include various training exercises, technical support, a ground clearance project and the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise.
WHEN & WHERE: Friday, 7 July 2017
- A joint exercise between the RCIPS Air Operations Unit and the flight crew of the RFA Mounts Bay will take place at the General Aviation Terminal
o A flyover will happen at 9 a.m.
- Military personnel will conduct training exercises on the new RHIB with CIFS at the South Terminal, George Town cruise port
o Starting at 11 a.m.
- A military exercise will follow at Governor’s Beach to test the Royal Navy’s disaster recovery response with the unloading of heavy equipment and supplies
- In the afternoon the ground clearance project will take place at Northward prison
o military personnel will use equipment to clear vegetation away at the Northward prison to improve security
Participants: The Governor’s Office, Minister for Financial Services & Home Affairs Tara Rivers, Commanding Officer, Captain Christopher Clarke & officers of the RFA Mounts Bay, Chief Fire Officer David Hails & officers with the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service and other government leaders
END
IMAGE: Royal Navy RFA Mounts Bay
