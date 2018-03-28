Restricted intake of construction debris and vegetative waste at Cayman Islands landfill

From Cayman Islands Department of Environmental Health

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has temporarily halted the intake of construction debris and vegetative waste at George Town landfill due to equipment failure.

The service was suspended on Monday, 26 March 2018 and is expected to resume on Thursday, 29 March 2018.

Vegetative waste refers to the remnants of land-clearing activities, and includes large trees and branches, while construction debris refers to materials resulting from building or demolition activities, such as building blocks, concrete and rubble.

The DEH urges residents and contractors to refrain from dumping items on private property, along the roadway or in other public spaces during this time. Instead, residents and contractors are asked to ensure that items are properly contained.

Residential and commercial garbage will continue to be accepted, although the intake of derelict vehicles and scrap metals at George Town landfill is still limited. However, the department is currently in the process of reorganising the landfill so that the removal of these items will be normalised in the coming months.

For additional information, please contact DEH’s main office by telephone on 949-6696 or by email at dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.

IMAGE: GT Landfill FILE