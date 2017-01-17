Reservations now open at Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman

Anticipated New 285-Room Destination Resort Accepting Reservations for Stays BeginningFebruary 4, 2017; Resort Team Announces Soft Opening Details

Grand Cayman, CYM – January 17, 2017 – Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman, the anticipated multi-million-dollar renovation project situated in the heart of Grand Cayman on Seven Mile Beach, today announced that reservations are officially open. Travelers booking online at www. margaritavilleresortgrandcayma n.com will be among the first to experience the 285 room destination resort with stays beginning after February 4, 2017. Nightly rates start at $229, depending on room type. *

“We have worked tirelessly over the past 18 months to create an incredible, one-of-a-kind island getaway and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone, opening reservations,” said Michael Evans, executive vice president of HHG Holdings, the ownership group for Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman. “We look forward to welcoming guests for what we know will be an unforgettable Caribbean escape featuring warm, authentic Caymanian hospitality and of course, the Margaritaville lifestyle!”

The new Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman exudes a laid-back, friendly vibe along with elements that capture and embrace the local island culture. Accommodations feature casual-luxe furnishings including crisp white bedding, accented glass and teak finishings to ensure perfection in the eyes of every guest looking to escape to island paradise. In addition, sleek, tropical-inspired designs are found accompanied by subtle maritime accents, natural rock and wood materials, and colorful accessories. Guestrooms feature work desks, walk-in showers or tubs, 55” LCD TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi and data ports, irons and ironing boards, Keurig® coffee makers and more, ensuring maximum comfort and total relaxation.

The resort’s 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill is now opening during the resort’s soft opening phase, which will soon be followed by its License to Chill® Bar and Margaritaville Coffee Shop®. A complete soft opening in early 2017 will also include 109 guestrooms, the resort’s main pool, and the resort’s signature steakhouse, YARA. The exact soft opening date for these aspects will be shared in the coming weeks, as will information on the resort’s official grand opening. Once complete, Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman will feature 285 guestrooms; three pools, including an activity pool with a waterslide, a large pool with a swim-up bar and a zero-entry kiddie pool area, and an adult-friendly pool; live entertainment; retail shops; a complimentary kid’s club; a 24-hour fitness center; flexible meeting and event space; an-onsite Red Sail Sports Desk; and six food and beverage venues.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is being developed by Howard Hospitality Group (HHG), a Cayman Islands-based international hotel investor, developer and operator.

For more information or reservations, visit www. MargaritavilleResortGrandCayma n.comor call 1-855-640-6440

About HHG Holdings

HHG Holdings is an international Cayman Islands-based hotel investor, developer and operator. HHG is an integrated real estate enterprise with in-house investment, development and operations divisions, specializing in acquiring underperforming hospitality assets in order to provide creative and value-added solutions to maximize shareholder equity returns, and to create long-term value through buy-and-hold strategies.

About Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman

Opening in early 2017, Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is a new full-service destination beach resort set on the island’s award-winning Seven Mile Beach. Featuring a casual-luxe design inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author Jimmy Buffett, the property is the result of a year-long, multi-million-dollar renovation project led by owner Howard Hospitality Group (HHG). Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman features 285 guestrooms, three pools, a swim-up bar, live entertainment, a fitness center, retail shops and flexible meeting and function space. The resort appeals to varying taste buds with a License to Chill lobby bar, Margaritaville Coffee Shop, three meal-a-day Banana Wind Café, Spread charcuterie and wine bar, and signature restaurant, YARA, which means “place” to the native Taíno people of the Caribbean.