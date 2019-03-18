Rent a Caribbean island

You can now rent an entire island in the Caribbean and it looks FAB

You can now rent an entire island in the Caribbean on Airbnb and it looks AMAZING!

The island is called Bird Island and it is located near Placencia which is a beach resort off the coast of Belize.

At the gorgeous island, there are many things that you can do such as swimming, kayaking, snorkelling, and exploring so you will be kept very busy while there.

The island has been listed as having “exceptional weather” for the majority of the year which isn’t surprising seeing as it is in the Caribbeans!

They also said in the description that it is, “always cool, even when the mainland starts to become hot and humid”.

If you want to rent out this island it will cost you €526-a-night which includes the price of the trip from the Placenia Village.

The island holds accommodation for six people with two queen bedrooms and one double bedroom and two bathrooms on site.

This would be amazing for you and a few of your mates!

The main house on the island has a master bedroom with a queen-size bed which includes all the amenities you will need for your trip.

The other building on the island has a new, over-the-water and totally self-contained cabana which also has a queen-sized bed and amenities.

And then the third building has a small cabana with a double-sized bed, desk and many other amenities but there is no bathroom.

If you want to book this fab holiday check out their listing here.

