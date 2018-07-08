Remnants of Beryl now over the NE Caribbean Sea

From NHC

THIS WILL BE THE LAST ADVISORY

Remnants Of Beryl Discussion Number 15

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022018

1100 PM AST Sun Jul 08 2018

The remains of the center of Beryl have crossed Dominica during

the past few hours, accompanied by a disorganized area of

convection. Radar and surface observations continue to show that

the system is an open wave. There have been no observations of

sustained tropical-storm-force winds from Dominica or Guadeloupe, so

the initial intensity is decreased to a probably generous 35 kt. In

the short term, increasing vertical wind shear should cause

continued weakening of the system, with the remains of the center

dissipating in the next 12 h.

Between 72-120 h, there may be an opportunity for the remnants of

Beryl to regenerate into a tropical cyclone when the system moves

through the Bahamas and into the southwestern Atlantic. However,

due to a lack of agreement by the dynamical models and the

uncertainty about how the tropical wave will be disrupted by passage

over Hispaniola, the chances of regeneration are currently in the

low category.

The initial motion estimate is 290/23 kt. The remnants of Beryl

should maintain this rapid west-northwestward motion for the next

12 hours as they move through the northeastern Caribbean Sea to the

south of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

This is the last advisory on this system by the National Hurricane

Center. Additional information on this system can be found in High

Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service, under AWIPS

header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the Web

at http://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

Key Messages:

1. As the tropical wave moves across the northeastern Caribbean Sea,

strong gusty winds and locally heavy rains are possible across the

Leeward Islands tonight and Monday, and these conditions expected to

spread across the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola by

Monday night.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 09/0300Z 15.8N 62.4W 35 KT 40 MPH…TROPICAL WAVE

12H 09/1200Z…DISSIPATED

Forecaster Beven