Reminding Cayman’s male population to just #MENtionit

With Movember in full swing, health experts at Cleveland Clinic Florida are reminding the male population of the Cayman Islands not to wait until health concerns become serious before seeking advice.

The ‘Just #MENtionit’ campaign was launched by Cleveland Clinic earlier this year to encourage men to start speaking up and to become more comfortable discussing their health with each other, especially those who might have experienced a health issue or known someone who has, as well as their doctors and loved ones.

A recent study, completed in the US by Cleveland Clinic, found that men are much more likely to discuss current events (36%), sports (32%) and their job (32%) in casual conversation with their male friends, compared to their health (only 7%). This is in-line with other survey findings which indicate that about half of men (53%) said their health just isn’t something they talk about.

The survey, which was conducted in order in order to gain insights into the behaviours and attitudes of men related to their health, found that men across age ranges do not know the right age to screen for various health concerns.

“It is important for men to be proactive when it comes to taking care of their health” said Dr. Eric Klein, chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute. “I encourage the male population of Cayman to speak to a medical professional and find out more about the relevant screenings and services available”.

Only three-in-five men (60%) go to the doctor for a yearly routine check-up. The same amount of men (61%) go to their doctor when a symptom or problem becomes unbearable, while two-in-five (42%) go to the doctor when they fear they have a serious medical condition.

Looking ahead to the next 10 years, the survey found that health is not the biggest concern for most men. Men are equally concerned about their health in the next 10 years as their financial stability (20% vs. 21% respectively).

Of particular importance to the Cayman community, Dr. Charles Modlin, Founder and Director of the Minority Men’s Health Center at Cleveland Clinic, said that hesitation to get regular screenings and avoiding seeing a doctor until a health issue becomes life threatening tends to be more pronounced among minority men.

“Rates of high blood pressure, prostate cancer, urological issues and the like are higher among minority men”, said Dr. Modlin, “that’s one of the reasons the Minority Men’s Health Center was founded. Men can go there for a complete, comprehensive medical evaluation.”

Further information and resources on men’s health issues can be found at www.clevelandclinic.org/MENtionit

About Cleveland Clinic Florida

Cleveland Clinic Florida, located in Weston, West Palm Beach, Atlantis, Palm Beach Gardens and Parkland, is a not-for-profit, multi-specialty, academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Cleveland Clinic Florida has 255 physicians with expertise in 55 specialties. The medical campus is fully integrated and includes diagnostic centers, outpatient surgery and a 24-hour emergency department located in the state-of-the-art hospital. Cleveland Clinic Florida ranked #1 among the best hospitals in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area and fifth in Florida in US News & World Report’s 2016-2017 ranking of Best Hospitals metro area rankings. Cleveland Clinic Florida is an integral part of Cleveland Clinic Ohio, where providing outstanding patient care is based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Physicians at Cleveland Clinic are experts in the treatment of complex conditions that are difficult to diagnose. For more information about Cleveland Clinic Florida, visit www.clevelandclinicflorida.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.