REMINDER: This SUNDAY, 16 July, Suspected Stolen Goods are to Be Displayed at Elizabethan Square in George Town

From RCIPS

From 10-3PM this Sunday, 16 July, a series of suspected stolen goods will be displayed on the ground floor of the Amerigo Building at Elizabethan Square on Shedden Road in George Town.

We hope that those who have experienced a recent burglary or theft will consider attending and seeing they can identify if any of the items (categories of which are listed below).

In addition, PC Jodi-Ann Powery will be on Talk Today this afternoon from 1-1:30PM, and can answer questions at 949-6990 or800-534-8255 (toll free).

RCIPS to Display Suspected Stolen Goods on Sunday, 16 July, at Elizabethan Square

During a recent search warrant operation, RCIPS officers confiscated a large amount of suspected stolen goods. The man arrested in the matter has been charged with Handling Stolen Goods and remanded to custody. However, detectives continue to try to determine the ownership of the property confiscated during the warrant.

In order to correctly identify ownership of the seized items, the RCIPS is arranging for members of the public who have had goods stolen from them during a theft or burglary to view the items this Sunday, 16 July in the Amerigo Building at Elizabethan Square on Shedden Road in Central George Town, from 10AM – 3PM.

Those who come to the viewing will need to bring some proof of ownership with them, in the form of a receipt or certificate of ownership along with the serial number of the item, or, in the case of several electronic items such as mobile phones or laptops, a password to unlock the device.

Items will not be returned to members of the public on the same day; certain processes need to be completed before items are returned. However, providing some proof of ownership as described will set those processes in motion.

Person with stolen items that are having trouble locating their information may try getting the serial number for the item(s) you purchased from the store of purchase. The detectives in charge also stated that if you can clarify any specific marking or damage that would be unique to your item(s), this would also be helpful.

A description of the type of items that will be displayed is as follows:

Laptops

Mobile phones

Watches

Televisions

Turntables – musical equipment

Construction Equipment – power tools etc.