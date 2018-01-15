Reminder of Cayman Islands Fishery Regulations for the New Year

The Department of Environment (DoE) reminds the public that fishery rules are in effect for a variety of marine life at this time of the year.

These fishery rules apply to all individuals and businesses, and should be kept in mind when planning fishing trips.

“It is vital that we respect the fishery rules of the Cayman Islands to ensure that our children and future generations continue to enjoy and benefit from the fruits of the sea,” said Minister for Environment, Hon. Dwayne Seymour.

“Our goal is to promote a sustainable recreational fishery that will serve the public for years into the future,” said DoE Senior Research Officer John Bothwell. “Refraining from taking marine life when they are spawning is a major component of a sustainable fishery. It is one of the reasons why the Cayman Islands, and other fisheries jurisdictions around the world, have closed and open seasons, along with bag and size limits, for marine life that is at risk of being overfished.”

The regulations include:

Sharks and rays may not be taken from Cayman Islands waters at any time.

Nassau grouper

o Closed season: 1 December to 30 April.

o Anyone who takes, purchases, receives, offers for sale, exchange or donation – or possesses, or permits another person to take Nassau grouper (Epinephelus striatus) from Cayman Islands waters during the closed season – commits an offence.

o Sharks, rays, and Nassau grouper (during closed season) should be released alive if caught accidentally, even if they are injured during the catch. For sharks, simply cut the line as close to the hook as is safe.

o Using circle hooks when fishing makes releasing undersized fish, or protected species like Nassau grouper, stingrays, or sharks easier, as they are unlikely to be gut-hooked.

o Having a release rig ready to use when fishing in water more than 75-feet deep means you can easily release undersized, undesirable or protected species (like Nassau grouper), as their swim bladders will recompress by using the release rig.

Lobster

o Open season is 1 December to 28 February.

o Minimum size is a six-inch tail length.

o Bag limit is three per person or six per boat per day, whichever is less.

o In any one day, anyone who takes, purchases, receives, offers for sale, exchange or donation – or possesses, or permits another person to take more than three lobsters from Cayman Islands waters – commits an offence.

o Only spiny lobsters, Panulirus argus, may be taken.

o No wearing of gloves while snorkelling.

o No taking of lobster (or any marine life other than lionfish) while scuba diving.

Conch

o Open season is 1 November to 30 April.

o Bag limit is five per person or 10 per boat per day, whichever is less.

o Only queen conch (Strombus gigas; also known as a pink conch or broadleaf conch) may be taken.

o In any one day, anyone who takes, purchases, receives, offers for sale, exchange or donation – or possesses, or permits another person to take more than five conch from Cayman Islands waters – commits an offence.

Whelk

o Open season is 1 November to 30 April.

o Bag limit is two-and-a-half gallons in the shell or two-and-a-half pounds of processed whelks per person per day.

o In any one day, anyone who takes, purchases, receives, offers for sale, exchange or donation – or possesses, or permits another person to take more than two-and-a-half gallons in the shell or two-and-a-half pounds of processed whelks from Cayman Islands waters – commits an offence.

o Chitons, periwinkles and bleeding teeth may not be taken at any time.

o Echinoderms (including starfish, sea eggs/urchins, sea cucumbers and sand dollars) may not be taken from Cayman Islands waters at any time.

Persons who suspect an offence may be occurring can call 911 for immediate response, or DoE conservation officers directly:

• Grand Cayman: 916-4271

• Cayman Brac: 926-0136

• Little Cayman: 925-0185

Information for later investigation, i.e., that is not time-sensitive, can be reported anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers, by calling 800-TIPS (800-8477). This is a free, local call in the Cayman Islands, but it is answered by the Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami, so you can stay anonymous. The person who answers your call will not be able to recognise your voice.

Full National Conservation Law brochures (including Marine Park maps as well as the above, and other, rules) may be downloaded from www.DoE.ky/marine/marine-parks. For more information on all of the closed seasons and other conservation rules, contact the DoE on 949-8469 or emailDoE@gov.ky.

