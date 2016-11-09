Remembrance Sunday Parade and Ceremony in Cayman Islands

On Sunday, 13 November 2016 the Cayman Islands will join nations around the world to pay tribute to those veterans who defended their countries during times of war.

The annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony will honour all veterans, including those who sacrificed their lives, to serve their country.

Remembrance Sunday in Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman residents are invited to attend this Sunday’s ceremony at the Cenotaph outside Elmslie Memorial Church in George Town; starting at 10:45 a.m. Members of the public are asked to assemble no later than 10:30 a.m.

Participants at the Grand Cayman ceremony will include our veterans, seafaring veterans with their family and friends, as well as persons who will pay their respects by laying wreaths at the Cenotaph and the Seamen’s Memorial.

Those attending the Ceremony will include Her Excellency the Governor Helen Kilpatrick, CB, Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin, MBE,JP, members of the Cayman Islands Veterans Association, members of the Cayman Seafarers Association, as well as members of the clergy across the Cayman Islands.

The parade will kick off the event, led by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and Band. Other organisations participating in the parade are the Cayman Islands Veterans Association; the Fire Service; Her Majesty’s Prison Service; Girls Brigade; The Scouts; Cadet Corps; the Lions Club of Grand Cayman; and the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

The ceremony will begin with the Royal Salute followed by the Bidding, and a two-minute Silence. After the sounding of the Last Post, the laying of wreaths at the Memorial Cross will take place in memory of veterans, and then at the Seamen’s Memorial in memory of lives lost at sea. Veterans Association members will collect an offering during the service.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place inside Elmslie Memorial Church.

Remembrance Sunday in Cayman Brac

Cayman Brac’s Remembrance Sunday Service will run simultaneously.

The ceremony will be held at the District Administration Lawn in front of the War Memorial Cenotaph in Stake Bay at 10:45 a.m.

Participants in the Cayman Brac ceremony will include members of the Veterans and Seamen’s Society of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, the Speaker of the House, Hon Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, JP, Deputy Premier, Hon Moses Kirkconnell, JP, District Commissioner Ernie Scott, JP, and Deputy District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts Jr., JP and representatives from the Cayman Islands Police Service and Fire Service of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

The ceremony will begin with the singing of the National Anthem followed the inspection of guard of honour, opening remarks by Pastor Joel Scott Sr. of Crossroads United Baptist Church, the Lord’s Prayer read by the Speaker of the House and the address given by the Hon Deputy Premier.

The two-minute Silence will occur at 11:00 a.m., followed by the Last Post and Act of Worship.

After an offertory is taken by members of the Veterans and Seamen’s Society of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, there will be the recognition of veterans and the laying of the wreaths.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place at Aston Rutty Civic Centre.

Captain Dale Banks, President of the Cayman Islands Veterans Association, said, “Remembrance Sunday is a time to honour. It started honouring those who were killed in wars, but now it has expanded to include all of those who have served and current active duty. It’s a way of telling them thank you and telling the families who lost a loved one thank you for their sacrifices.”

Members of the public attending the Remembrance Sunday ceremonies are encouraged to wear the Poppies with pride. Poppies are symbolic of those who have given their lives in fighting for the freedoms enjoyed today. They can be obtained from various locations or from our local veterans; a donation is discretionary.

Remembrance Sunday Parade and Ceremony commemorates those who have sacrificed their lives as seamen and in the great wars, as well as to recognise our surviving veterans and seamen who have also made sacrifices and continue to contribute to our community and our nation.

Remembrance Sunday in the Cayman Islands coincides with the U.S. Veterans Day, which is observed in truth at the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month.

For more information or to request to lay a wreath on Remembrance Sunday Parade and Ceremony, please contact Chief of Protocol Meloney Syms at the Protocol Office at 244-3612 or email protocol@gov.ky.

The Cayman Islands will observe Remembrance Sunday as a public holiday on 14 November, 2016.

END

IMAGE: File 2016