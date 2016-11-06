RE/MAX Cayman Islands announces its participation in 2016 MOvember Cayman Islands

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 4, 2016 – RE/MAX Cayman Islands announces its

participation in the 2016 MOvember Cayman Islands annual charity event. Supporting the local community is extremely important to RE/MAX Cayman Islands who regularly support charities including the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Cayman Islands, Feed our Future, the Flowers Sea Swim, Cayman 27’s Christmas for Kids, the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, Stride Against Cancer,

Cayman Hospice Care and Meals on Wheels, among many others.

“RE/MAX Cayman Islands prides itself on taking the lead in the real estate industry in the Cayman

Islands with respect to charity sponsorships and involvement,” said Kim Lund, Owner/Broker of RE/MAX Cayman Islands. “This is the second year we are participating in MOvember Cayman Islands and we anticipate this to become an annual event for RE/MAX Cayman Islands.”

MOvember (the month formerly known as November) is an annual charity event held during November with the aim of creating awareness and raising money for men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.

“Being involved in the community is very important for our agents and staff at RE/MAX,”commented James Bovell, Owner/Broker at RE/MAX Cayman

Islands. “Movember is a perfect fit for RE/MAX and we are proud to be a part of this important fundraiser, which aims to change the face of men’s health and reverse the way of thinking by putting a fun twist on a serious issue.”

RE/MAX Cayman Islands will be promoting MOvember by stickering mustaches on its for sale and promotional signs, which are located throughout the island.

“Stefan Prior, one of our agents, came up with the great idea of stickering mustaches on our for sale

signs,” added James Bovell, Owner/Broker at RE/MAX Cayman Islands.

“It’s a great idea and has attracted a lot of attention in the community.”

Additional, RE/MAX’s participation will be promoted through social media and in their bi-­‐ monthly RE/MAX Magazine that is distributed in the Friday edition of the Cayman Compass and to more than 90 locations island wide.