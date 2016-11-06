February 7, 2017

RE/MAX Cayman Islands announces its participation in 2016 MOvember Cayman Islands

November 6, 2016
0



movember-start-photo-2016GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 4, 2016 – RE/MAX Cayman Islands announces its
participation in the 2016 MOvember Cayman Islands annual charity event. Supporting the local community is extremely important to RE/MAX Cayman Islands who regularly support charities including the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Cayman Islands, Feed our Future, the Flowers Sea Swim, Cayman 27’s Christmas for Kids, the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, Stride Against Cancer,
Cayman Hospice Care and Meals on Wheels, among many others.

“RE/MAX Cayman Islands  prides itself on taking the lead in the real estate industry in the Cayman
Islands with respect to charity sponsorships and involvement,” said Kim Lund, Owner/Broker of RE/MAX Cayman Islands. “This is the second year we are participating in MOvember Cayman Islands and we anticipate this to become an annual event for RE/MAX Cayman Islands.”

MOvember (the month formerly known as November) is an annual charity event held during November with the aim of creating awareness and raising money for men’s issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental .

“Being involved  in  the  community  is  very important for  our  agents  and  staff  at  RE/MAX,”commented  James  Bovell,  Owner/Broker  at  RE/MAX Cayman
Islands. “Movember  is  a perfect fit for RE/MAX and we are proud to be a part of this important fundraiser, which aims to change the face of men’s health and reverse the way of thinking by putting a fun twist  on a serious issue.”

RE/MAX Cayman Islands will be promoting MOvember by stickering mustaches on its for sale and promotional  signs, which are located throughout the island.

one of our agents, came up with the great idea of stickering mustaches on our for sale signs,
"It's a great idea and has attracted a lot of attention in the community."
“It’s a great idea and has attracted a lot of attention in the community.”

Additional, RE/MAX’s participation will be promoted through social media and in their bi-­‐ monthly RE/MAX Magazine that is distributed in the Friday edition of the Cayman Compass and to more than 90 locations island wide.

