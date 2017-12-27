Registration for the 2018 Cayman Islands Marathon is open

Online registration for the 2018 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon, Half Marathon, Team Relay and Kids Fun Run is now open at www.CaymanIslandsMarathon.com. The race will take place on Sunday, 2 December, and Race Director Rhonda Kelly says there is no time like the present to make the commitment to be a part of one of Cayman’s premier sporting events.

“The simple act of registering can serve as motivation to get serious about your 2018 fitness goals and starting the new year off right,” said Kelly. “If your plans for the new year include getting fit, pushing yourself to new limits and/or achieving something you maybe never thought you could, the Cayman Marathon should definitely be on your to-do list. In addition, the fees right now are worth making the decision early. They are very economical, and only available for the remainder of 2017.”

People who have participated in the full or half marathon events for at least three consecutive years can take advantage of the Runner Loyalty Programme which gives them a fixed price of CI$72 for the full marathon and CI$48 for the half marathon at any time throughout 2018, up until the day before the race.

For more information about the 2018 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon, email info@CaymanIslandsMarathon.com or call 345.623.8822.

