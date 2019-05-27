Regional recognition for police officers at Ceremony in Cayman Islands

From Bernews

Police Superintendent Na’imah Astwood was awarded first runner up for Top Caribbean Career Move and Constable Cerepha Bridgeman was awarded second runner up for Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer at the recently held Regional Recognition Awards Ceremony in the Cayman.

A police spokesperson said, “Before a packed audience at the Cayman Westin Grand Hotel, Amalgamated Security Services Limited [ASSL] held their Regional Recognition Awards Ceremony during the 34th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police [ACCP] Wednesday evening [May 22nd].

“Every year since 2015, ASSL publicly recognizes the Caribbean top cops during an awards ceremony at the AGM and Conference of the ACCP, which was held in the Cayman Islands this year from May 21st until May 24th.

“The awards ceremony recognises the top three officers in each category and all nine nominees are invited to an all-expenses paid trip to the conference to receive their trophies.

Superintendent Na’imah Astwood and Constable Cerepha Bridgeman with their trophies

Each police service / force that places first receives a cash prize of U.S. $5,000 to donate to a charity of their choosing. The nominations were received in the following categories:

Top Caribbean Career Move

Top Caribbean Crime Fighter

Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer

“Nominated from the Bermuda Police Service [BPS] was Superintendent Na’imah Astwood in the category of Top Caribbean Career Move and Constable Cerepha Bridgeman in the category of Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer.

“Following on from 2018, when then BPS Sergeant Shakisha Minors was nominated and placed second runner up in the Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer category, this year’s two nominees did not disappoint.

“Superintendent Astwood was awarded first runner up for Top Caribbean Career Move and Constable Bridgeman was awarded second runner up for Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer.

“Commissioner Stephen Corbishley was on hand to present Superintendent Astwood and Constable Bridgeman with their trophies, as well as to congratulate both officers on their significant accomplishments.”

