Reggae Boyz coach, Theodore Whitmore resigns

By Howard Campbell From South Florida Caribbean News

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s soccer program will soon be on the hunt for a new head coach following the resignation of Theodore Whitmore the former head Coach of the Reggae Boyz.

Dalton Wint, general secretary of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), confirmed Whitmore had resigned on April 6. He said the JFF will release a statement in the matter soon.

While White did not comment on the reasons for Whitmore stepping down, there is speculation it relates to salary. The JFF recently offered Whitmore $3,000 a month, way short of the $45,000 for the same period his predecessor, German Winfried Schaefer, received.

It was Whitmore’s fourth stint as head coach or interim head coach.

Theodore Whitmore was appointed interim coach of the Reggae Boyz in 2016 after Schafer resigned. His biggest accomplishment came last July when Jamaica finished runner-up to the United States in the Gold Cup.

The 45-year-old Whitmore was a member of the Jamaica team that qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France. He scored twice in the Reggae Boyz 2-1 win over Japan. IMAGE: Theodore Whitmore