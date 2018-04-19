Magmum Tonic Wine-Reggae Beach Party

Bridgetown, Barbados April 18, 2018- Magnum Tonic Wine brings its Magnum Xplosion concert series to Barbados on Sunday April 22, 2018. The event, which takes the form of Reggae Beach Party, will feature Ding Dong, Shenseea, Aidonia and DJ Puffy along with a slew of other Bajan acts.

Magnum’s Reggae Beach Party is part of Barbados Reggae Festival; a weeklong celebration of music and culture.

Barbados Reggae Festival will run from April 22-29, and will see a number of Reggae and Dancehall acts taking the stage including Jah Cure, Maxi Priest, Queen Ifrica and Taurus Riley. In addition to bringing the Magnum Xplosion series to Barbados, the brand has partnered with Barbados Reggae Festival to sponsor its week’s activities.

“Magnum Tonic Wine is the official drink of Caribbean music culture, the Magnum Reggae Beach Party represents just that, and is the perfect match coming onboard for not only our signature Magnum Xplosion event, but for the remainder of the festival as well” explained Kamal Powell, Marketing Manager for the brand in the region.

The Magnum Xplosion series, which began on Easter Monday in Guyana, will reward Magnum consumers across the region with high-energy concerts featuring world-class dancehall, reggae and soca entertainers.

“Our regional brand influencers are Ding Dong and Patrice Roberts, both very dynamic entertainers who exude the brand essence of being brazen and magnetic in every performance. For the Barbados leg, Ding Dong will be connecting with our consumers with his extensive feel good catalogue, in addition to Shenseea and Aidonia. Magnum is ready to Tek Charge Barbados,” continued Powell.

IMAGES

IMG_4790: Magnum’s regional brand ambassador Ding Dong performs on the Magnum Xplosion stage in Guyana.

IMG_4781: Dancehall heavyweight Aidonia performs for adoring fans, as part of the Magnum Xplosion stage show series

DSC_1451: Female dancehall standout and Campari regional brand influencer Shenseea