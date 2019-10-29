Recipe of the week

Shrimp Satay Skewer Shooters with Thai Spicy Peanut Sauce
- Author: Morgan
- Prep Time: 30 mins
- Cook Time: 13 mins
- Total Time: 43 minutes
Ingredients
1 1/2 pounds shrimp (peeled and deveined)
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
1 clove garlic (minced)
1/2 tablespoon ground tumeric
1/2 tablespoon fish sauce
1 teaspoon red curry paste
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon ginger (dried)
1 tablespoon coconut cream
1 can coconut milk
1 1/2 tablespoons red curry paste
1/4 cup peanut butter (unsweetened)
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon fish sauce
1 lime
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Sriracha (to taste, optional)
shredded carrots (optional)
fresh cilantro (optional)
fresh chives (optional)
sprouts (optional)
roasted peanuts (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
FOR THE SHRIMP:
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except for the shrimp and mix well. Stir the shrimp in, cover, and marinate overnight in the refrigerator.
- Grill, sauté, or bake the shrimp (you can go free-style or thread the shrimp on bamboo skewers) until pink and cooked through.
FOR THE PEANUT SAUCE:
- Heat the coconut cream in a medium sized, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the red curry and sauté for 1 minute.
- Add the remaining ingredients and simmer until thickened, about 3 minutes.
- Take the pot off the heat, let the sauce cool down to room temperature (or slightly warmer), and serve the sauce with satay.
TO GARNISH:
- Add a spoonful or two of the Thai Spicy Peanut Sauce to the bottom of a disposable plastic cup for dipping. Sprinkle and arrange the garnish ingredients. Place the Shrimp Skewer in the cup and serve.
Nutrition
710 Calories SODIUM 59% DV 1410 mg FAT 78% DV 51g PROTEIN 84% DV 43g CARBS 10% DV 29g FIBER 24% DV6g
