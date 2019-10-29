October 28, 2019

Recipe of the week

October 28, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Shrimp Satay Skewer Shooters with Thai Spicy Peanut Sauce

By HOST THE TOAST From Yummly

24 Ingredients 43 Minutes 710 Calories

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds shrimp (peeled and deveined)

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk

1 clove garlic (minced)

1/2 tablespoon ground tumeric

1/2 tablespoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon red curry paste

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon ginger (dried)

1 tablespoon coconut cream

1 can coconut milk

1 1/2 tablespoons red curry paste

1/4 cup peanut butter (unsweetened)

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 lime

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Sriracha (to taste, optional)

shredded carrots (optional)

fresh cilantro (optional)

fresh chives (optional)

sprouts (optional)

roasted peanuts (optional)

FOR THE SHRIMP:

  1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except for the shrimp and mix well. Stir the shrimp in, cover, and marinate overnight in the refrigerator.
  2. Grill, sauté, or bake the shrimp (you can go free-style or thread the shrimp on bamboo skewers) until pink and cooked through.

FOR THE PEANUT SAUCE:

  1. Heat the coconut cream in a medium sized, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the red curry and sauté for 1 minute.
  2. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer until thickened, about 3 minutes.
  3. Take the pot off the heat, let the sauce cool down to room temperature (or slightly warmer), and serve the sauce with satay.

TO GARNISH:

  1. Add a spoonful or two of the Thai Spicy Peanut Sauce to the bottom of a disposable plastic cup for dipping. Sprinkle and arrange the garnish ingredients. Place the Shrimp Skewer in the cup and serve.

Nutrition

710 Calories SODIUM 59% DV 1410 mg FAT 78%  DV 51g PROTEIN 84%  DV 43g CARBS 10%  DV 29g FIBER 24%  DV6g

For more on this story go to: https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Shrimp-Satay-Skewer-Shooters-with-Thai-Spicy-Peanut-Sauce-2053223?prm-v1&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=recoemail_2019-10-27&personalizedFor=f12d8af9-e91d-4118-a777-189ff69bf971&utm_content=Top%20for%20you


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: iFood, iLocal News, iTech, iWorld News, News, top news Tagged With: , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*