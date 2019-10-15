Recipe of the week

Asian Fish And Peanut Sauce Noodles

By JULIAS ALBUM From Yummly

16 Ingredients 40 Minutes 560 Calories Servings 4

Ingredients

1/4 cup fish sauce

1/3 cup honey

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (or to taste)

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter (Skippy creamy peanut butter works well)

1/4 cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon red curry paste

4 ounces fettuccine (gluten free or regular)

2 tablespoons brown sugar (or honey)

2 tablespoons lime juice (freshly squeezed)

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

24 ounces black cod (or other white flesh fish, tilapia, halibut, mahi mahi, sea bass)

salt

pepper

1/4 cup green onions (chopped)

Instructions

Make the peanut sauce noodles:

Mix first 4 ingredients for the peanut sauce in a large pan, heat it up on low-medium heat, stirring to melt honey. Then add peanut butter, coconut milk and red curry paste, continuing to stir until very creamy. If it is a little bit watery – that’s fine. Cook rice noodles or fettuccine according to package instructions. Add noodles to the peanut sauce, keep it on warm (if you have that setting) or off the heat – otherwise too much liquid from peanut sauce will evaporate

How to make the glaze:

To make the glaze: combine 2 tablespoons of brown sugar or honey, 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice, 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar in small sauce pan, cook on medium-high heat until the glaze thickens slightly. Set aside and keep covered while you cook fish:

How to cook fish:

Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet on high heat until very hot. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil – it should sizzle immediately. Add fish fillets to the skillet without crowding them, and sear about 2 minutes on each side. I’ve used black cod but any other white fish will work too. To serve, place a scoop of peanut sauce noodles in the middle of the plate, top with the fish fillet, pour some glaze over, making sure you have enough glaze for other fish fillets. Sprinkle with chopped green onions or chives on top, if desired.

Nutrition

560 Calories SODIUM 73% DV 1760mg FAT 32% DV 21g PROTEIN 78% DV 40g CARBS 19% DV5 6g FIBER 12% DV 3g

